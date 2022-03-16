ChromaDex gets additional US patent related to Niagen
Mar. 16, 2022 7:23 AM ETChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) said it was granted another U.S. patent providing additional intellectual property protection for its Niagen ingredient and other nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) precursors.
- The company said the new continuation patent, U.S. Patent No. 11,274,117, relates to a novel method of making nicotinamide riboside (NR) chloride salt.
- The new patent and U.S. Patent No. 11,242,364, which was granted in February, allow the company to protect the manufacturing process of NR Chloride and other new NR salt forms.
- The new patent will also expire Nov. 10, 2037.
- ChromaDex added that it currently owns and licenses a portfolio of over 40 granted patents related to Niagen and other precursors of NAD. Niagen is the sole active ingredient in the company's flagship product Tru Niagen.