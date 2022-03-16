Lockheed's F-35 hit with 35% cut in Pentagon budget request - Bloomberg

Air Force F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

The U.S. Department of Defense will request 61 Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) F-35 fighter jets in its next budget, 33 fewer than previously planned, Bloomberg reports.

The Pentagon had planned to fund 94 of the planes in FY 2023 that begins October 1, up from the 85 in this year's budget.

The rationale for the reduction will not be officially explained until the proposed budget is made public, but the request comes as negotiations with Lockheed over the next F-35 contract for ~400 planes are going slower than anticipated, as well as the flawed execution of a crucial software upgrade, according to the report.

Along with the proposed F-35 reduction, the Air Force reportedly will request 24 F-15EX jets built by Boeing (NYSE:BA), up from 14 planned in the FY 2021 budget.

Germany Defense Ministry announced Monday that Germany would buy 35 of the F-35s.

