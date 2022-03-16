Prothena plans IND filing for Alzheimer’s candidate in 2023
- Announcing preclinical data for its dual Aβ/tau vaccine targeted at Alzheimer’s disease, clinical-stage biotech Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA) said on Wednesday that the company plans for an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the candidate in 2023.
- In Addition, Prothena (PRTA) shared results from the delayed-start analysis of Phase 2 PASADENA study of prasinezumab, the α-synuclein antibody being developed for Parkinson’s disease (PD) in partnership with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).
- The results indicated that patients treated with prasinezumab for two years (early-start group) showed a slower decline in scores of a key rating scale designed to measure various aspects of PD [Movement Disorder Society-Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) Part 3].
- Last February, Prothena (PRTA) said that an IND filing for Alzheimer’s candidate PRX012 is expected in Q1 2022.