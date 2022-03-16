Prothena plans IND filing for Alzheimer’s candidate in 2023

Mar. 16, 2022 7:25 AM ETProthena Corporation plc (PRTA)RHHBYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Neuron system disease

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Announcing preclinical data for its dual Aβ/tau vaccine targeted at Alzheimer’s disease, clinical-stage biotech Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA) said on Wednesday that the company plans for an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the candidate in 2023.
  • In Addition, Prothena (PRTA) shared results from the delayed-start analysis of Phase 2 PASADENA study of prasinezumab, the α-synuclein antibody being developed for Parkinson’s disease (PD) in partnership with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).
  • The results indicated that patients treated with prasinezumab for two years (early-start group) showed a slower decline in scores of a key rating scale designed to measure various aspects of PD [Movement Disorder Society-Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) Part 3].
  • Last February, Prothena (PRTA) said that an IND filing for Alzheimer’s candidate PRX012 is expected in Q1 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.