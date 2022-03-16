RumbleON GAAP EPS of $1.35 beats by $0.98, revenue of $440.91M beats by $65.6M

Mar. 16, 2022 7:30 AM ETRumbleON, Inc. (RMBL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • RumbleON press release (NASDAQ:RMBL): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.35 beats by $0.98.
  • Revenue of $440.91M (+523.8% Y/Y) beats by $65.6M.
  • CEO comment: "On a comparable pro forma basis in Q4, we sold 87% more used retail Powersports units and generated 164% more revenue from these sales compared to the same quarter last year. We are laser-focused on building an unparalleled customer experience in Powersports, and we are confident that this is the most durable way to deliver long term value to our stakeholders."
