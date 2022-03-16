Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance funds $30M credit facility to cannabis operator
Mar. 16, 2022 7:32 AM ETChicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) led a $30M senior secured credit facility to a private, vertically integrated, single-state cannabis operator in Florida.
- On closure, the company has funded $17.5M of its total $22.5M commitment.
- The facility will fund a new cultivation and processing facility that is expected to be fully operational early this year, repay existing indebtedness and build out over 20 dispensaries during the next two years.
- Since December 2021, the company has funded $73.6M of principal under 7 new loans and credit facilities to 6 separate operators as well as an additional $36.1M of principal to existing borrowers under current credit facilities in 18 states for total loan fundings of ~$109.7M.