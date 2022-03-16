Arcos Dorados declares $0.15 annual dividend
Mar. 16, 2022 8:06 AM ETArcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) declares $0.15/share annual dividend for 2022.
- Forward yield 2.04%
- Dividend of $0.04/share payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 28; ex-div March 25.
- Dividend of $0.04/share payable Jun 30; for shareholders of record Jun 27; ex-div Jun 24.
- Dividend of $0.04/share payable Sep 30; for shareholders of record Sep 26; ex-div Sep 23.
- Dividend of $0.03/share payable Dec 30; for shareholders of record Dec 26; ex-div Dec. 22