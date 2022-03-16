Jabil Non-GAAP EPS of $1.68 beats by $0.21, revenue of $7.55B beats by $110M
Mar. 16, 2022 7:36 AM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Jabil press release (NYSE:JBL): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.68 beats by $0.21.
- Revenue of $7.55B (+10.5% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
- Shares +4.3% PM.
- FQ3 Outlook: Net revenue of $7.9B to $8.5B vs. consensus of $7.69B; Core diluted EPS of $1.40 to $1.80 vs. consensus of $1.46.
- CEO comment: "Our strong financial outlook is supported by both strong secular tailwinds and momentum in many of the end-markets we serve. As a result, we are raising our financial outlook for the fiscal year. We now expect FY22 to deliver revenue in the range of $32.6 billion and core EPS of approximately $7.25.
- The consensus revenue estimate for FY2022 is $31.85B and EPS estimate is $6.63.