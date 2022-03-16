Monarch Mining to raise C$10M in stock offering

Mar. 16, 2022 7:40 AM ETMonarch Mining Corporation (GBARF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Monarch Mining (OTCQX:GBARF) entered into an agreement with Stifel GMP and Sprott Capital Partners as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners for private placement marketed offering of units for gross proceeds of up to ~C$10M at C$0.60/unit.
  • Each unit will consist of one share and one transferable common share purchase warrant wherein each warrant holder is entitled to acquire one share at C$0.95/warrant share.
  • Agents granted option to increase offer size by up to an additional 20% of units sold.
  • Net proceeds to be used for funding development expenditures at the Beaufor Mine and Beacon Mill, and for general corporate purposes including working capital.
  • Offer is slated to close on or about Apr.6.
