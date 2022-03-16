Blackstone talks with Trafigura over $3B investment end without deal - FT
Mar. 16, 2022 7:44 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Privately owned commodity trader Trafigura has held talks with Blackstone (NYSE:BX), the world's largest alternative asset manager, about an equity investment of as much as $3B, as the trader sought to broaden its funding sources, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The discussions ended without a deal, they said.
- Trafigura referred the FT to the March 2021 appointment of Khodor Mattar, a former Temasek executive, to a new role of head of capital development, part of its strategy to diversify its sources of financing. "We have been building relationships with alternative providers of capital," the company said in a statement to the FT.
- Commodity traders generally use lines of credit from banks to finance the raw materials they buy and sell. Trafigura also has a securitization program and accesses public debt markets, the FT said.
- Funding requirements have increased after commodity prices soared since Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, adding to liquidity pressures and pushing commodity traders to hedge their price risk.
