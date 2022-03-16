AIM Immunotech stock soars 25% as FDA lifts hold, paving way for pancreatic cancer study
Mar. 16, 2022 7:47 AM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted its clinical hold on an investigational new drug (IND) application allowing the company to begin a phase 2 study of Ampligen for locally advanced pancreatic cancer (AMP-270).
- The AMP-270 trial, which is expected to begin before year end, will evaluate Ampligen versus a no treatment control group following chemotherapy combination treatment FOLFIRINOX for patients with locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
- The company plans to enroll ~90 people in up to 30 centers in the U.S. and Europe.
- Earlier in March, the company reported results from a single-center named patient program, which showed Ampligen following FOLFIRINOX was associated with improved survival rates in patients with pancreatic cancer.
- AIM +25.33% premarket to $0.94