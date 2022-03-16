Apellis posts 18-month late-stage data for geographic atrophy candidate

Mar. 16, 2022 7:46 AM ETApellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Commercial-stage biotech Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is trading ~5% higher in the pre-market Wednesday after announcing long-term data from two late-stage trials for pegcetacoplan, an experimental therapy for geographic atrophy (GA).
  • The DERBY and OAKS studies involving more than 1,200 patients were designed to compare the potential of intravitreal pegcetacoplan with sham injections in patients with GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
  • According to data at 18 months, from months 0-6 to months 12-18, the reduction in GA lesion growth improved with monthly pegcetacoplan to 21% from 13%. With every other-month pegcetacoplan treatment, the improvement reached 17% from 12% for the two periods.
  • The safety profile of the therapy was consistent with 12-month safety data and longer-term exposure to intravitreal injections, Apellis (APLS) said.
  • The company intends to include the data in a New Drug Application (NDA) it has planned to submit to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q2 2022.
  • A conference call on results is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.
