WarpSpeed Taxi signs licensing agreement with U.S.-based joint venture

Mar. 16, 2022 7:47 AM ETWarpSpeed Taxi Inc. (WRPT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • WarpSpeed Taxi (OTC:WRPT) signed a licensing agreement with a U.S.-based joint venture partner for establishing the initial U.S. footprint for WarpSpeed Taxi.
  • It will enable the company to launch ride-hailing and delivery operations in U.S. using the company's feature-rich, white-label software platform.
  • The partner will contribute $1M in stages by Dec.31, 2022 for access to the WarpSpeed Taxi platform and 50% ownership of the venture.
  • It will also receive 2.5% of all gross revenues as a licensing fee as well as an additional monthly backend management fee of $5K or 2.5% of sales, whichever is greater.
  • The initial launch is planned for October 2022 in Nevada, with expansion into additional states by December.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.