WarpSpeed Taxi signs licensing agreement with U.S.-based joint venture
Mar. 16, 2022 7:47 AM ETWarpSpeed Taxi Inc. (WRPT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- WarpSpeed Taxi (OTC:WRPT) signed a licensing agreement with a U.S.-based joint venture partner for establishing the initial U.S. footprint for WarpSpeed Taxi.
- It will enable the company to launch ride-hailing and delivery operations in U.S. using the company's feature-rich, white-label software platform.
- The partner will contribute $1M in stages by Dec.31, 2022 for access to the WarpSpeed Taxi platform and 50% ownership of the venture.
- It will also receive 2.5% of all gross revenues as a licensing fee as well as an additional monthly backend management fee of $5K or 2.5% of sales, whichever is greater.
- The initial launch is planned for October 2022 in Nevada, with expansion into additional states by December.