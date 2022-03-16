Tattooed Chef GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.09, revenue of $52.34M beats by $1.27M

Mar. 16, 2022 7:51 AM ETTattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Tattooed Chef press release (NASDAQ:TTCF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $52.34M (+32.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.27M.
  • Shares +1.5% PM.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Revenue of $280M - $285M vs. consensus of $283M, driven by a combination of new product introductions, an increase in retail distribution via new relationships and penetrating existing accounts compared to 2021, and contributions from acquisitions consummated in 2021; Gross margin of 10% - 12%; Capital expenditures of approximately $20M, with investments focused on automation and robotics at our manufacturing facilities.
