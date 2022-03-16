Alibaba, other Chinese tech stocks soar as Beijing throws support behind market

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and several other Chinese tech stocks soared on Wednesday after state-run media said the Chinese government would stabilize its markets and support economic growth.

According the Xinhua News Agency, Beijing will take several market friendly measures, including on matters relating to monetary policy and foreign initial public offerings, in order to boost the country'

"Regarding macroeconomic operation, we must implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, effectively invigorate the economy in the first quarter, proactively respond to monetary policy, and maintain moderate growth in new loans," said a translated version of the Xinhua report.

The report added that the Chinese government "continues to support various types of companies to list overseas," noting that it would work with U.S. regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission on the matter.

It also said that mainland and Hong Kong regulators should "strengthen communication and cooperation" concerning the stability of Hong Kong's financial market.

Chinese stocks surged in reaction the the report, with Alibaba (BABA) rising nearly 20% in pre-market trading, while JD.com (JD) jumped 24%.

Alibaba (BABA) and JD (JD) had plenty of company, as Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) jumped almost 35%, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) rose more than 15% and ride-sharing leader DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) up by more than 42%.

Shares of other companies, such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC), Huya (NYSE:HUYA), DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU), Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA), Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), Joyy (NASDAQ:YY), NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), Zhihu (NYSE:ZH), Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM), iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ), Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO), Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Dingdong (NYSE:DDL) also exploded early Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU) other Chinese companies plunged after analysts at J.P. Morgan cut their ratings on many of the country's well-known tech leaders to the equivalent of sell.