Nio, XPeng and Li Auto soar as Chinese EV stocks look to recover

Chinese electric vehicle stocks soared in early trading on Wednesday after a pledge from China's central bank to keep capital markets stable and stimulate economic growth. A statement also indicated positive progress on the issue of Chinese stocks listed in U.S. markets. That stoked a strong rally in the Hang Seng Index and Shanghai Composite Index.

Nio (NYSE:NIO) skied 18.42% in premarket action with an upgrade from Citi also helping to boost sentiment. The firm thinks Nio (NIO) can gain market share through joint venture brands while the sector bottoms out. The upcoming ET7 deliveries are also seen as a strong near-term catalyst.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) jumped 19.76% to $25.45 to retrace much of its one-week drop.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) rallied 22.18% to $24.12 vs. the 52-week trading range of $15.98 to $37.45.

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) gained 4.90% in premarket trading.

Meanwhile, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was up 2.33% in the early session to $820.59 despite having to suspend factory operations in Shanghai due to COVID-19.