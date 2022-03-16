New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) says it has executed two 20-year agreements with Venture Global LNG, which will supply 2M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas on an FOB basis from its LNG facilities in Louisiana.

Under the first deal, New Fortress will purchase 1M tons/year of LNG from Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish for 20 years.

Additionally, New Fortress will purchase 1M tons/year of LNG from Venture Global's CP2 LNG facility in Cameron Parish, adjacent to Venture Global's existing Calcasieu Pass LNG facility.

"These volumes support our plan to expand and diversify our stable natural gas supply portfolio to meet the growing needs of our customers in a structurally short global natural gas market," NFE Chairman and CEO Wes Edens says.

New Fortress is expected to generate at least $1B in annual free cash flow by 2023, Marel writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.