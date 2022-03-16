WonderFi Technologies gets regulatory approval to close Bitbuy acquisition deal
Mar. 16, 2022 7:56 AM ETWonderFi Technologies Inc. (WONDF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- WonderFi Technologies (OTCPK:WONDF) receives the final regulatory approval required from Ontario Securities Commission to close its acquisition of First Ledger- the parent company of Bitbuy Technologies, considered as Canada's first approved crypto marketplace.
- The companies expect the deal to close on or before Mar. 31, 2022.
- "We are pleased to mark this final step toward completing the Bitbuy acquisition and combining these two world-class companies," said Ben Samaroo, CEO of WonderFi. "Both teams have been actively working on integration and our strategic plan which centers around providing secure and compliant access to crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi), and creating value for our shareholders."
- Earlier, WonderFi has raised C$45M in stock offering to fund this acquisition partly while investor Kevin O'Leary has said on CNBC that he's a big shareholder in the company.