NortonLifeLock falls after U.K. says Avast purchase may face in-depth investigation
Mar. 16, 2022 7:57 AM ETNortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), AVASFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) dropped 7.8% in premarket trading after the U.K.'s antitrust regulator said the company's $8.6B planned purchase of Avast (OTCPK:AVASF) may face in-depth probe due to competition concerns.
- "As the companies are close competitors, with few other significant rivals, the Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") is concerned that if completed the proposed deal could lead to a reduction in competition in the UK market," the CMA said in a statement on its website. "This could lead to UK consumers getting a worse deal when looking for cyber safety software in the future."
- The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority's antitrust review of the Avast deal is the final regulatory condition to close. The CMA inquiry has moved to a Phase 2 investigation from a Phase 1.
- With the commencement of a Phase 2 review, NLOK now expects to close the transaction in mid-to-late 2022, the company said in a statement.
- "NortonLifeLock remains confident that the transaction should be approved and does not intend to propose any Phase 1 remedies," NLOK said in the statement. "The company will continue to constructively engage with the CMA and their review."
- Recall August, NortonLifeLock agreed to acquire antivirus company Avast for up to $8.6 billion.