Yum China pops as sentiment around Chinese stocks improves

Mar. 16, 2022 7:59 AM ETYum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) jumped in early trading on Wednesday after investors latched on to a pledge from China's central bank to keep capital markets stable and stimulate economic growth. A statement also indicated positive progress on the issue of Chinese stocks listed in U.S. markets. That stoked a strong rally in the Hang Seng Index and Shanghai Composite Index.

YUMC has traded with extra volatility this year with investors concerned about how China's zero-tolerance COVID policy will play out and general worries about Chinese companies listed on the U.S. exchanges against the geopolitical backdrop.

Yum China (YUMC) rose 10.66% in premarket trading to $43.79 vs. the 52-week trading range of $33.55 to $69.97.

Earlier: Starbucks rallies after JPMorgan turns bullish on China potential.

