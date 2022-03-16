Yum China pops as sentiment around Chinese stocks improves

Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) jumped in early trading on Wednesday after investors latched on to a pledge from China's central bank to keep capital markets stable and stimulate economic growth. A statement also indicated positive progress on the issue of Chinese stocks listed in U.S. markets. That stoked a strong rally in the Hang Seng Index and Shanghai Composite Index.

YUMC has traded with extra volatility this year with investors concerned about how China's zero-tolerance COVID policy will play out and general worries about Chinese companies listed on the U.S. exchanges against the geopolitical backdrop.

Yum China (YUMC) rose 10.66% in premarket trading to $43.79 vs. the 52-week trading range of $33.55 to $69.97.

