Tantech plunges on pricing $10M in stock and pre-funded warrants offering

Mar. 16, 2022 8:04 AM ETTantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) slumps 66.3% premarket after it priced its earlier announced underwritten public offering of 20M shares and prefunded warrants to purchase shares with gross proceeds expected to be ~$10M.
  • The pre-funded warrants are offered at the same price ($0.5/share) as the shares.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase an additional 15% of shares; if option is exercised in full, gross proceeds would be ~$11.5M.
  • Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital and other business opportunities.
  • Offer is expected to close on Mar.18.
