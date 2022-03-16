Biogen posts long-term Phase 3 data for Alzheimer’s therapy

Mar. 16, 2022 8:10 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB), ESALF, ESALYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Alzheimers Concept Horizontal

travellinglight/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is trading ~3% higher in the pre-market Wednesday after announcing long-term data from two Phase 3 trials for the Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm developed in partnership with the Japanese pharma company, Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESALY).
  • Following nearly two and half years of intravenous Aduhelm at 100 mg/mL dose, the patients in the long-term extension phase of the Phase 3 trials continued to demonstrate “significant reductions” in two key hallmarks of the disease: amyloid-beta plaques and plasma p-tau181.
  • At week 78, the patients with reduced levels of plasma p-tau181 had a lower clinical decline compared to patients whose p-tau181 levels were not reduced, the company said.
  • “These data demonstrate that long-term treatment with ADUHELM continues to reduce the underlying pathologies of Alzheimer’s disease beyond two years," noted Samantha Budd Haeberlein, Head of Neurodegeneration Development at Biogen (BIIB).
  • Data were part of a presentation at the ongoing International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD 2022).
