Sono-Tek sees prelim FY22 revenue ahead of analyst estimates
Mar. 16, 2022 8:13 AM ETSono-Tek Corporation (SOTK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) reports prelim FY22 sales of ~$17.1M compared to $14.8M for prior year, marking a 16% increase.
- Analysts consensus estimates for FY22 revenue stands at $16.64M.
- It includes a significant order for a six-axis robot sold to a repeat customer in the advanced semiconductor market worth $1.7M that was shipped in Q4.
- Operating income is seen at ~$1.8M, a 38% increase over the company's historic high operating income of $1.M that was set in the prior fiscal year.
- "We ended fiscal 2022 with a strong backlog, approximately $10.7M in cash and no debt, which is an unusually strong position for any company, and especially for one like Sono-Tek that is currently implementing several new growth initiatives into our targeted high-tech markets," chairman & CEO Dr. Christopher L. Coccio commented.
- Based on current backlog, shipments, and proposal activity, Sono-Tek expects to report a greater than 15% increase in revenue for the first quarter of FY23, ending May 31, 2022, when compared to the first quarter of last fiscal year.
- Final financial results is expected in May 2022.