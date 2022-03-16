SoFi downgraded at Morgan Stanley as student loan moratorium drags on
Mar. 16, 2022 8:14 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Morgan Stanley analysts Betsy Graseck and Jeffrey Adelson downgrade SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Equalweight from Overweight as the federal student loan moratorium now looks like it will extend beyond May 2022.
- That removes a near-term catalyst for the stock as a large part of the company's business is refinancing student loans. With payments on federal student loans paused, the borrowers have no incentive to refinance their loans. In addition, SoFi Technologies' (SOFI) home lending business is taking longer than expected to ramp up and faces tough industry backdrop this year.
- Graseck and Adelson now expect the student loan moratorium will lift in Q1 2023.
- The analysts trim their price target for SoFi (SOFI) to $10 from $18.
- Even with the downgrade SoFi (SOFI) stock is rising 1.2% in premarket trading; note that its shares have dropped 47% in the past six months as seen in this chart. Take a look at the company's previous income statements here.
- SA contributor Stone Fox Capital stays bullish on SoFi (SOFI) stock, calling its new lows unjustified. SA's Quant rating says the stock is at risk of performing poorly due to low profitability and decelerating momentum.