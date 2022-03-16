Starbucks CEO to step down, to be replaced on interim basis by Howard Schultz
Mar. 16, 2022 8:14 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) announces that CEO Kevin Johnson is stepping down from his position.
- Founder Howard Schultz will return as interim CEO until the company completes a search for a new leader. He will also jump back on the Starbucks (SBUX) board.
- Johnson will transition from his current role on April 4 and will continue to serve as a Starbucks partner and special consultant to the company and board of directors through September. Schultz will also rejoin the company’s Board of Directors.
- Johnson has served on the Starbucks Board of Directors since 2009, joined the Starbucks leadership team in 2015 as president and chief operating officer. In 2017, Johnson was named president and chief executive officer, succeeding founder Schultz.
- Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) rose 5.44% in premarket trading with a JPMorgan upgrade and positive news out of China on equities also factoring in.