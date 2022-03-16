Meten stock jumps 13% after joining Global Blockchain to explore digital currency sector

Mar. 16, 2022 8:19 AM ETMeten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • China's Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) said Wednesday that it has formed a strategic alliance with digital currency firm - Global Blockchain - to explore opportunities in the industry.
  • Both parties intend to invest in the construction of a digital currency mining farm in the U.S. with expected capacity of 5 to 10 megawatts.
  • The deal will see Global Blockchain supplying digital currency mining rig storage units that have been put in operation by Meten Holding.
  • "We are pleased to cooperate with Global Blockchain as we keep expanding our blockchain and digital currency business in the U.S. This cooperation will help us stay informed in the fast-evolving blockchain and digital currency industries and stay close to the industry development trend," said Meten Holding CEO Alan Peng.
  • METX stock is up 13% in pre-market trading.
