TeraWulf announces $15M capital contribution
Mar. 16, 2022 8:20 AM ETTeraWulf Inc. (WULF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) trades 5.6% higher premarket after it contributed ~$15M in new capital to the company; it consisted of the new issuance of $10M of convertible preferred stock of TeraWulf to existing shareholders and newly appointed directors and the commitment by company leadership to purchase $5M of its common stock.
- "We are now ramping mining operations at our Lake Mariner facility, with the Nautilus site expected to begin in the second half of the year, and continue to believe that TeraWulf is uniquely positioned to deliver shareholder value as a leading vertically-integrated, environmentally clean bitcoin miner," CEO TeraWulf Paul Prager commented.