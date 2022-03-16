PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is down 20.28% pre-market after announcing a ~$5M securities offering.

The biotechnology company entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor to sell 3,000.000435 shares of Series A convertible preferred stock and 2,000.00029 shares of Series B convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to ~16.4M common shares.

Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock has a stated value of $1,000 per share and a conversion price of $0.305 per share.

The preferred shares are convertible into an aggregate of ~16.4M shares of common stock.

The warrants have an exercise price of $0.35/share, exercisable six months following the date of issuance up to two years following the original issuance date.

Closing date is expected to around March 16, 2022. Net proceeds from this offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

PolarityTE also plans to hold a special meeting of stockholders for the approval of a proposal to implement a reverse split of the common stock.

Furthermore, it has agreed that certain warrants to purchase 9,090,910 shares of common stock that were issued to such investor on Jan. 14, 2021 and 8,016,033 shares of common stock that were issued on Jan. 25, 2021, will be amended to have a reduced exercise price of $0.35/share, and will be non-exercisable for six months following the date on which the offering is consummated.