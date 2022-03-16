Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says the Virginia State Corporation Commission approved a significant expansion of new solar and energy storage projects for the utility's customers in the state, which will provide nearly 1,000 MW of carbon-free electricity, enough to power 250K Virginia homes at peak output.

Dominion says the approved expansion includes 15 projects in the state, which it expects to be completed in 2022 and 2023 and add an average $1.13 to the monthly bill of the typical residential customer.

The company says the projects will help advance its path to net zero greenhouse gas emissions and meet the future energy needs of its customers.

Dominion Energy's 3.3% dividend yield and 6%-7% annual operating EPS growth potential make the stock a buy, Kody's Dividends wrote in a bullish analysis posted earlier this year on Seeking Alpha.