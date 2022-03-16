Axcella Therapeutics raises $25M through equity offering

Mar. 16, 2022 8:24 AM ETAxcella Health Inc. (AXLA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Axcella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXLA) to issue 13,089,002 shares of common stock at $1.91 per share, for gross proceeds of $25M in a registered direct offering.
  • The offering is expected to close on March 16, 2022.
  • Net proceeds will be used to complete Long COVID Phase 2a clinical trial and, assuming positive data, its regulatory dialogue regarding next steps for this program; to complete enrollment of its EMMPACT Phase 2b clinical trial in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; to advance its EMMPOWER Phase 2 clinical trial in OHE; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
