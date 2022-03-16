February retail sales barely rise after January's surge (updated)
Mar. 16, 2022 9:14 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- February Retail Sales: +0.3% M/M vs. +0.4% expected and +4.9% prior (revised from +3.8%).
- Ex-gas and autos: -0.4% M/M vs. +0.6% expected and +5.2% prior (revised from +3.8%).
- Retail Sales (less autos): +0.2% M/M vs. +0.9% expected and +4.4% prior (revised from +3.3%).
- Retail Sales control group: -1.2% vs. +0.4% expected and +6.7% prior (revised from +4.8%).
- While February's retail trade sales were little changed from January 2022, they're up 15.9% from a year ago. Gasoline stations retail sales jumped 36.4% Y/Y, while food services and drinking places (i.e., restaurants and bars) surged 33% Y/Y.
- The Y/Y jump in bar and restaurant sales may bode well for a strong spring and summer, said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate. He also points out that a 17% Y/Y increase at motor vehicle and parts dealers may suggest that "the supply chain crunch has begun to ease."
- "The 36% Y/Y gain in gasoline sales and the 8% Y/Y increase at grocery stores can be attributed exclusively to inflation. People are spending more in these categories, but they're not getting more value," Rossman said.
- With inflation remaining in the spotlight, the Fed is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in an effort to bring rising prices under control.
