February retail sales barely rise after January's surge (updated)

Mar. 16, 2022 9:14 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

eclipse_images/E+ via Getty Images

  • February Retail Sales: +0.3% M/M vs. +0.4% expected and +4.9% prior (revised from +3.8%).
  • Ex-gas and autos: -0.4% M/M vs. +0.6% expected and +5.2% prior (revised from +3.8%).
  • Retail Sales (less autos): +0.2% M/M vs. +0.9% expected and +4.4% prior (revised from +3.3%).
  • Retail Sales control group: -1.2% vs. +0.4% expected and +6.7% prior (revised from +4.8%).
  • While February's retail trade sales were little changed from January 2022, they're up 15.9% from a year ago. Gasoline stations retail sales jumped 36.4% Y/Y, while food services and drinking places (i.e., restaurants and bars) surged 33% Y/Y.
  • The Y/Y jump in bar and restaurant sales may bode well for a strong spring and summer, said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate. He also points out that a 17% Y/Y increase at motor vehicle and parts dealers may suggest that "the supply chain crunch has begun to ease."
  • "The 36% Y/Y gain in gasoline sales and the 8% Y/Y increase at grocery stores can be attributed exclusively to inflation. People are spending more in these categories, but they're not getting more value," Rossman said.
  • With inflation remaining in the spotlight, the Fed is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in an effort to bring rising prices under control.
  • Earlier this week, U.S. consumers expect to spend more next year, while implied inflation rises: NY Fed
