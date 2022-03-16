DoorDash starts gas reward program to help drivers

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) plans to take measures to assist drivers in offsetting higher gas prices.

The company said all U.S. delivery drivers will be eligible for 10% cash back on gas through a prepaid business Visa debit card that will be issued. The drivers will earn cash back any time they use the card even when they are not working.

"Over the last few weeks, prices at the pump have increased all across the world, and for Dashers who deliver by car, this economic reality presents unique and unprecedented challenges," read a company statement.

DoorDash (DASH) also announced a weekly gas bonus for drivers that top 100 miles in deliveries made.

The average U.S. price of gasoline hit a record $4.43 per gallon earlier in the week, but has fallen back to $4.30 over the last few days.

Shares of DoorDash (DASH) rose 4.05% in premarket trading to $83.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $74.32 to $257.25.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on DoorDash (DASH) flipped to Sell on January 11 ahead of a sharp drop in share price.