Import prices rise 1.4% in February, while export (+3%) see largest monthly rise since 33 years

Mar. 16, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Warehouse Manager using a laptop

Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • February Import/Export Prices: Import prices +1.4% M/M vs. +1.5% consensus and +1.9% prior (revised from +2%).
  • Import fuel prices rose 6.9% after increasing 7.7% in prior month; higher petroleum prices more than offset a decrease in natural gas prices.
  • Imports excluding fuel inched 0.8% higher in February post a 1.3% rise in prior month.
  • Price index for non-fuel imports increased 7.2% in past 12 months, the largest advance since data first published in December 2002.
  • Export prices: +3% M/M vs. +1.6% consensus and +2.8% prior (revised from +2.9%); highest since data first published in January 1989.
  • Higher prices for both agricultural and nonagricultural exports in February contributed to the overall advance in U.S. export prices.
  • U.S. export prices increased 16.6% for year ended in February.
  • Prices for agricultural exports increased 3% in February following a 2.9% rise in January; higher prices for soybeans, corn, and cotton more than offset lower nut prices.
  • The price index for nonagricultural exports reports 3% growth in February after a 2.8% rise in January.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.