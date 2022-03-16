Import prices rise 1.4% in February, while export (+3%) see largest monthly rise since 33 years
Mar. 16, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- February Import/Export Prices: Import prices +1.4% M/M vs. +1.5% consensus and +1.9% prior (revised from +2%).
- Import fuel prices rose 6.9% after increasing 7.7% in prior month; higher petroleum prices more than offset a decrease in natural gas prices.
- Imports excluding fuel inched 0.8% higher in February post a 1.3% rise in prior month.
- Price index for non-fuel imports increased 7.2% in past 12 months, the largest advance since data first published in December 2002.
- Export prices: +3% M/M vs. +1.6% consensus and +2.8% prior (revised from +2.9%); highest since data first published in January 1989.
- Higher prices for both agricultural and nonagricultural exports in February contributed to the overall advance in U.S. export prices.
- U.S. export prices increased 16.6% for year ended in February.
- Prices for agricultural exports increased 3% in February following a 2.9% rise in January; higher prices for soybeans, corn, and cotton more than offset lower nut prices.
- The price index for nonagricultural exports reports 3% growth in February after a 2.8% rise in January.