International Money Express to acquire La Nacional
Mar. 16, 2022 8:34 AM ETInternational Money Express, Inc. (IMXI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to acquire Envios de Valores La Nacional Corp (La Nacional) and LAN Holdings, Corp.
- Through the purchase of LAN Holdings, Corp., it will acquire I-Transfer Global Payments E.P., S.A.U., a Spain-based money transmitter that enables its customers to send money transfers from Spain, Italy, Germany, and Canada.
- La Nacional maintains a significant presence in the Northeast region of the US, which complements Intermex’s footprint in the region.
- The combination will also make Intermex a market share leader to the Dominican Republic with more than a 20% share and an entry into the European remittance market.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Pursuant to the closure, the acquired businesses will operate as a group of wholly-owned subsidiaries of Intermex and it is expected that its present management team will remain in place, led by Jon Ness as CEO and President, and will report to Bob Lisy, Intermex’s Chairman and CEO.
- The company expects to fund the transaction with its cash on hand.
- The deal is expected to close in mid-year 2022.