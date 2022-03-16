On Wednesday, Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP), announced interim top-line data from a Phase 2a clinical trial designed to evaluate its lead product candidate Quilience (Mazindol ER) in narcolepsy.

The company plans to enroll 60 patients in the U.S. mid-stage trial. However, the interim analysis included data from 13 patients on the treatment and 14 patients on placebo.

In terms of the primary endpoint of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), the patients on Mazindol ER showed a 7.3-point decline in the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), a screening tool used to determine the level of daytime sleepiness. In the placebo group, the decline stood at 3.0 points.

The patients on Mazindol ER indicated a 39% improvement on ESS from baseline. However, the placebo adjusted decline was only 4.3 points, which, according to the company, is “clinically meaningful and is competitive compared to current narcolepsy treatments,” despite the small sample size and short duration.

The safety profile was in line with prior studies for Mazindol, and there were no serious adverse events.

