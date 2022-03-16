Elanco to empower small-scale producers in Sub-Saharan Africa
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) expands its shared value footprint across Sub-Saharan Africa, delivering on its 2030 pledge to create sustainable development solutions for those who depend on livestock for their livelihoods.
- Company commits to bringing its comprehensive product portfolio for cattle and poultry to Nigeria, opening a new market for the company.
- “We are excited to collaborate with Elanco to enable access and proper use of high-quality acaricides and innovative tools that empower small-scale producers to successfully tackle the impact of ticks as well as prevent tick-borne diseases. This will help farmers raise healthier animals, grow their farms’ efficiency and output and eventually allow them to make better returns on their investments,” said Carolin Schumacher, chief executive officer at GALVmed.
