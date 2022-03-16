Jefferies is cautious on Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) ahead of the cruise line operator's earnings update on March 22.

Analyst David Katz: "We are revising our estimates ahead of 1Q22 reporting to reflect rising fuel costs which should materially temper near-term operating results. Despite probable increases in demand and pricing as ships return to service, our views are tempered by heightened risk from rising input costs, COVID-related complications and increased debt."

Digging into the fuel costs, Katz noted that fuel inputs begin to materialize into costs three to four weeks from spot, although the ultimate impact to costs is contingent upon the dates of purchase. He estimated fuel costs are 8% to 10% higher than previously anticipated for Q1 operations and an additional 10% to 11% higher in Q2.

Jefferies kept a Hold rating on Carnival (CCL) and price target of $20 vs. the average analyst price target of $27.07 and 52-week trading range of $14.94 to $31.52.

Shares of Carnival (CCL) rose 2.66% in premarket trading to $18.55.

See the momentum metrics on Carnival.