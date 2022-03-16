Taoping signs strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Zhihui
Mar. 16, 2022 8:50 AM ETTaoping Inc. (TAOP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Zhihui Yunti IoT to jointly address the market needs of the elevator modernization and maintenance.
- Pursuant to the Agreement, TAOP is responsible for the market development of the elevator modernization and maintenance project through its Taoping Alliance network.
- Through this collaboration, TAOP and Zhihui Yunti can leverage respective resources to promote smart elevator management projects and seize the market opportunity.
- Zhihui Yunti is responsible for providing elevator cloud, elevator IoT and elevator ecosystem products and technical support, as well as for the operation and management after product installation.
- TAOP +14.0% premarket to $1.3