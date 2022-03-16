Baudax Bio GAAP EPS of $10.03, revenue of $0.4M
Mar. 16, 2022 8:55 AM ETBaudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Baudax Bio press release (NASDAQ:BXRX): Q4 GAAP EPS of $10.03.
- Revenue of $0.4M (+400.0% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: "We are actively progressing our novel neuromuscular blocking agents, including the advancement of BX1000 into the next clinical study in surgical patients expected in the first half of 2022, submission of requested additional information to FDA for BX2000 this quarter and the initiation of a BX2000 dose-escalation study in healthy volunteers, and planning for the commencement of clinical work for BX3000 in late 2022 or early 2023. Collectively, these assets have the potential to meaningfully reduce both time of ‘onset’ of neuromuscular blockade and ‘offset’ for procedure recovery time, resulting in potentially greater certainty and control of desired duration of neuromuscular blockade, which can produce meaningful cost savings and time savings for surgical centers.”