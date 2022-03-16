WeWork Growth Campus pours additional $35M in space and resources for start-ups
Mar. 16, 2022 8:55 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) expands its WeWork Growth Campus program nationally and committing an additional $35M in space for startups and nonprofits in four cities across the country.
- As part of this national expansion, company is committing $4.8M in space in Boston; $8.8M in space in Chicago, $5.2M in space in Los Angeles and $16.3M in space in Washington, D.C. In addition to the 11 existing WeWork Growth Campus locations in New York City.
- “While the pandemic has challenged businesses across all sectors, we’ve also seen entrepreneurship rally in the face of adversity across the country, as Americans filed for more new businesses - 5.4 million in 2021 - than in any other year on record,” said Melinda Holland, President and COO of The Americas at WeWork.
