Progressive net premiums written rise more than those earned in February

Mar. 16, 2022 8:56 AM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Signing a contract

GoodLifeStudio/E+ via Getty Images

  • Progressive's (NYSE:PGR) net premiums written of $4.63B for the month of February increased 20% from a year ago and rose from $4.59B in January 2022.
  • Net premiums earned of $3.63B rose 13% Y/Y and fell from $4.47B in the previous month.
  • Combined ratio of 93.7 compared with 91.4 in February 2021 and 92.9 in January 2022.
  • Companywide policies in force were 26.5M, up 5% Y/Y, and little changed from a month earlier.
  • Previously (Feb. 16), Progressive's premiums written, earned gain in January; combined ratio slips
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.