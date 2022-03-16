Progressive net premiums written rise more than those earned in February
Mar. 16, 2022
- Progressive's (NYSE:PGR) net premiums written of $4.63B for the month of February increased 20% from a year ago and rose from $4.59B in January 2022.
- Net premiums earned of $3.63B rose 13% Y/Y and fell from $4.47B in the previous month.
- Combined ratio of 93.7 compared with 91.4 in February 2021 and 92.9 in January 2022.
- Companywide policies in force were 26.5M, up 5% Y/Y, and little changed from a month earlier.
