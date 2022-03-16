TuSimple jumps on report of potential sale of China unit
Mar. 16, 2022 8:58 AM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) soared 20% in premarket trading after a report that the self-driving truck startup is looking to sell its business in China.
- TuSimple is expecting to sell the China unit for as much as $1B and has approached investors including private equity firm Boyu Capital about a sale, according to a Reuters report.
- The sale of the China unit comes as TuSimple (TSP) came to an agreement with U.S. government that would restrict the China unit's access to data because of U.S. security concerns.
- TSP earlier this month disclosed that TuSimple Co-Founder and CTO Xiaodi Hou will succeed Cheng Lu as President and CEO and succeed Mo Chen as chairman of the board.
- TuSimple short interest is 7.6%.
- TSP is set to present at the JPMorgan Industrials Conference on Thursday.