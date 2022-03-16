Iteris wins professional services contract Florida transportation department
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) has won a multi-year professional services contract from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District Seven in Tampa, Florida for a regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability program.
- As part of the contract, valued up to $5M, Iteris will provide arterial management services for ~500 intersections across major corridors in District Seven. It will provide services such as traffic signal timing plan updates, performance monitoring and reporting, and regular field inspections for maintenance, with the aim of improving traffic flow, enhancing public safety, and decreasing stops throughout Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
- The multi-year contract extends and expands an earlier program.