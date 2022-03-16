Several high-profile analysts have recently turned bearish on Chevron (NYSE:CVX), arguing that the oil giant has already captured all the gains it's going to see amid the conflict-inflated price of crude. Have shares already peaked or do they remain a buy at these levels?

Riding Oil Prices Higher Amid Conflict in Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February sparked a massive upswing in the price of oil, which eventually got as high as $130 a barrel before pulling back. Amid this spike in the firm's crucial commodity, shares of Chevron (CVX) also soared, jumping to a new high.

The stock had been sitting at a level below $133 a share before Vladimir Putin began his assault on Ukraine. In the aftermath, CVX charged to a 52-week high of $174.76. This represented a rally of more than 30% over the course of less than three weeks.

What's more, the post-invasion rally added to gains recorded in the second half of 2021, as the reopening of the global economy in the wake of COVID sparked renewed demand for oil. From a 52-week low of $92.86, CVX climbed nearly 90% to reach its high.

However, shares have moderated in recent days as oil has come off its highs. The stock dropped about 5% on Tuesday, adding to weakness seen the previous day. The stock closed at $158.28 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, analysts have turned against CVX following its steep advance. Last week, JPMorgan cut its rating on the stock to a Sell, arguing that the firm has outpaced the rest of the oil sector during its run-up.

Morgan Stanley made a similar call early this week, dropping its rating on CVC to a Hold from a Buy. Again, the reasoning came down to relative outperformance and a suddenly rich valuation.

Is CVX a Buy?

With the recent downgrades from JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley aside, the general consensus on Wall Street remains bullish for CVX. Of the 28 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, 18 rate the stock a Buy or Strong Buy -- about 64% of the total. Meanwhile, eight have a Hold rating and one other analyst joins JPMorgan in a Sell assessment.

However, this general preference for Buy ratings might point to the speed of the stock's ascent. The average price target on Wall Street sits at just under $162 -- 7% lower than its recent 52-week high and below where the stock was trading as recently as Monday.

Even so, quantitative measures suggest the stock might still have potential upside, even with its recent run. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings flash a Strong Buy signal, thanks to an A+ for profitability and an A- for momentum.

The stock's valuation grade has deteriorated recently, in line with its dramatic stock rise. That rating sits at a D right now, according to the Quant Ratings, down from a C three months ago.

