DoYu International jumps as active users rose 7.2%: Q4 Earnings Report
Mar. 16, 2022 9:04 AM ETDouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The Chinese gaming platform DoYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) is up 15% in early Wednesday trading after the solid earnings report.
- The company reported 7.2% growth in mobile monthly active users to 62.4M for Q4 2021. Total revenue for the period rose 2.6% Y/Y to $365.3M.
- It includes: Livestreaming revenues, $346.7M (+6.7% Y/Y); and Advertising and other revenues, $18.6M (-40% Y/Y).
- However, full-year revenue declined 4.5% Y/Y to $1.44B.
- Quarterly average paying user count in 4Q21 was 7.3M, compared with 7.6M a year ago.
- Q4 Gross Profit increased by 34.3% Y/Y to $38.4M.
- Adjusted loss from operations stood at $26.5M (+15.26% Y/Y).
- Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.05.
- The company ended the quarter with $1.04B in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term and long-term bank deposits.
- DOYU joins the broader sector rally in Chinese tech stocks after the state-run media said Beijing will take several market friendly measures, including on matters relating to monetary policy and foreign initial public offerings, in order to boost the country.