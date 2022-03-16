MarketAxess launches its first tradable index

Mar. 16, 2022

  • In an effort to create actionable data solutions in the fixed income market, MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) on Wednesday introduced its first tradable index.
  • The MKTX U.S. investment grade 400 corporate bond index tracks the performance of 400 U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds with higher-than-average liquidity relative to the broader U.S. corporate bond market, the company said.
  • "We are leveraging our proprietary data sources to construct an index with improved liquidity, transparency and a high availability of the constituent bonds,” said MarketAxess President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Concannon.
  • In Sept. 2021, MarketAxess extended its global fixed income trading network to China's bond market.
