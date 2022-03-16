MarketAxess launches its first tradable index
Mar. 16, 2022 9:07 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In an effort to create actionable data solutions in the fixed income market, MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) on Wednesday introduced its first tradable index.
- The MKTX U.S. investment grade 400 corporate bond index tracks the performance of 400 U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds with higher-than-average liquidity relative to the broader U.S. corporate bond market, the company said.
- "We are leveraging our proprietary data sources to construct an index with improved liquidity, transparency and a high availability of the constituent bonds,” said MarketAxess President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Concannon.
- In Sept. 2021, MarketAxess extended its global fixed income trading network to China's bond market.