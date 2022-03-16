Sonnet stock soars 85% after FDA nod to begin 1st phase 1 trial in cancer patients
Mar. 16, 2022 9:10 AM ETSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for SON-1010, that will allow the company to begin its first in-human phase 1 trial in adult patients with cancer in Q2.
- The phase 1 study will establish the maximum tolerated dose and recommended phase 2 dose, using monthly subcutaneous injections of SON-1010 in adult patients with advanced solid tumors.
- "We are excited about the progress we have made with our FHAB platform, which we believe will set the stage for improved efficacy of monospecific and bispecific cytokines, each differentiated by tumor targeting and retention in the tumor microenvironment," said Sonnet Founder and CEO Pankaj Mohan.
- SONN +85.13% premarket to $0.51