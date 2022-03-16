IZEA Worldwide reports record managed services bookings for Q1
Mar. 16, 2022 9:10 AM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is +4.12% after the influencer marketing firm reported record managed services bookings for Q1.
- Managed Services bookings for the quarter exceeded $10M, an increase of over 50% Y/Y, with half the month of March remaining.
- IZEA Founder and CEO Ted Murphy stated, "We broke new Managed Services bookings records every quarter last year, and I am pleased to see the momentum continue in early 2022. We have also seen strong sales pipeline development and have made many new strategic hires in our sales organization that are not yet fully contributing to bookings."