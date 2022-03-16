Walmart plans to ramp up hiring in the U.S.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is going on a hiring blitz with a target to hire 50,000 workers in the current quarter. The company already has more than 1.6M workers in the U.S. and over 2.3M workers globally.

The retail giant plans to fill positions in stores, as well as new business areas such as health/wellness and advertising. WMT is also adjusting to the post-pandemic setup that could see sales shift between certain categories.

Retail sales are forecast to increase between 6% and 8% this year, which could add pressure to the already tight labor market in the retail sector. Walmart (WMT) has tried to separate itself with benefits that include college tuition and book reimbursement. Some roles at Walmart start with a minimum wage as high as $30 per hour.

Shares of Walmart (WMT) have outperformed the S&P 500 Index this year so far as investors have turned more defensive.