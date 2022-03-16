Palisade Bio stock soars 16% as LB1148 reduces extent/severity of post-surgical adhesions
Mar. 16, 2022 9:44 AM ETPalisade Bio, Inc. (PALI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Palisade Bio (PALI +12.3%) said data from pooled-analysis of studies suggested that LB1148 has the potential to prevent postoperative adhesions in patients undergoing bowel resection surgery.
- Data from the studies — LBS-IST-POI-101 and LBS-POI-201-CN (PROFILE-CN) — showed LB1148 causing a 72% reduction in the risk of adhesion formation in patients undergoing bowel resection surgery.
- The company said LB1148 also reduced extent and severity of post-surgical intraabdominal adhesions by 93%.
- Palisade (NASDAQ:PALI) added that the incidence of adhesions in the placebo group was similar to the published incidence.
- The company noted that no drug-related serious adverse events occurred in the trials.
- LBS-IST-POI-101 was a phase 1 study with 11 patients undergoing gastrointestinal surgery, while PROFILE-CN was a phase 2 trial in 120 patients, positive results from which were reported last year.