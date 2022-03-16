Palisade Bio stock soars 16% as LB1148 reduces extent/severity of post-surgical adhesions

Mar. 16, 2022 9:44 AM ETPalisade Bio, Inc. (PALI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Palisade Bio (PALI +12.3%) said data from pooled-analysis of studies suggested that LB1148 has the potential to prevent postoperative adhesions in patients undergoing bowel resection surgery.
  • Data from the studies — LBS-IST-POI-101 and LBS-POI-201-CN (PROFILE-CN) — showed LB1148 causing a 72% reduction in the risk of adhesion formation in patients undergoing bowel resection surgery.
  • The company said LB1148 also reduced extent and severity of post-surgical intraabdominal adhesions by 93%.
  • Palisade (NASDAQ:PALI) added that the incidence of adhesions in the placebo group was similar to the published incidence.
  • The company noted that no drug-related serious adverse events occurred in the trials.
  • LBS-IST-POI-101 was a phase 1 study with 11 patients undergoing gastrointestinal surgery, while PROFILE-CN was a phase 2 trial in 120 patients, positive results from which were reported last year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.