ESS expands its footprint in Europe to meet demand for long-duration energy storage

Mar. 16, 2022 9:19 AM ETESS Tech, Inc. (GWH), GWH.WBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) announces the expansion of its operations into Europe to meet strong demand in the region for the company’s long-duration energy storage (LDES) solutions.
  • The company is scheduled to commence European deployment of its long-duration batteries during the second half of 2022.
  • The European regions requirement of up to 20 TWh, to achieve grid net-zero by 2040.
  • The use of LDES will also reduce the dependency of European countries on gas-powered generation of electricity.
  • The company's market expansion in Europe includes the appointment of Alan Greenshields as Director of Europe, to oversee customer adoption and deployment of the company’s LDES solutions.
