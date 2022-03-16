ESS expands its footprint in Europe to meet demand for long-duration energy storage
Mar. 16, 2022
- ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) announces the expansion of its operations into Europe to meet strong demand in the region for the company’s long-duration energy storage (LDES) solutions.
- The company is scheduled to commence European deployment of its long-duration batteries during the second half of 2022.
- The European regions requirement of up to 20 TWh, to achieve grid net-zero by 2040.
- The use of LDES will also reduce the dependency of European countries on gas-powered generation of electricity.
- The company's market expansion in Europe includes the appointment of Alan Greenshields as Director of Europe, to oversee customer adoption and deployment of the company’s LDES solutions.